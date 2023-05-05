JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for more than 1,500 customers in Jones County.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects 1,521 customers who are served by the J P Utility District #2. Health officials said water sampling showed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This precaution, which was issued on May 4, will last at least two full days and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets drinking water standards and has determined that the presence of E. coli is a serious health concern. Health officials said microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms.