HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 16-year-old boy died while operating equipment at a Hattiesburg poultry plant.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said the incident happened at Mar-Jac Poultry on James Street around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

The coroner said due to the victim’s age and ongoing investigation, his identity will not be released at this time.

Benedict said the teen’s exact cause of death will not be released until an autopsy has been completed.

WHLT has reached out to the facility for a comment about the incident, and we are waiting to hear back.