HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police announced temporary lane closures on U.S. 49 due to an 18-wheeler accident.

Around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, a tractor-trailer was involved in a single-vehicle accident while driving south on Highway 49 under the Interstate 59 overpass. According to authorities, there were minor injuries reported.

The two southbound lanes of U.S. 49 and the right, southbound lane of I-59 closed for several hours.