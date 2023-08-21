One person was killed after an 18-wheeler crash in Jones County early Monday morning. (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed after an 18-wheeler crash in Jones County early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road near the intersection of Trest Road east of Sandersville just after 5:15 a.m. on Monday, August 21.

Jones County deputies said the male driver was trapped in the cab of the tanker, which had overturned. He was extricated by volunteer firefighters, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall.

Authorities said the 18-wheeler tanker was carrying hot liquid asphalt.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) was notified about the incident. They responded to the scene to offload the hot liquid asphalt product.