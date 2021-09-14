18-year-old arrested for sexual battery in Hattiesburg

UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Immanuel Miller, 18, was arrested this weekend by Moss Point police. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Miller was wanted by Hattiesburg police for one count of sexual battery-no consent and one count of receiving stolen property.

Police said additional charges are pending at this time.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a sexual battery suspect.

Investigators said 18-year-old Immanuel Miller has active warrants for one count of sexual battery-no consent and one count of receiving stolen property.

According to investigators, the sexual battery incident happened on August 19, 2021, on Thornhill Drive, and the receiving stolen property incident happened on September 10, 2021, on North 39th Avenue.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.