18-year-old injured after crash near Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An 18-year-old was injured during an accident on Highway 15 South in Jones County. The crash happened on Thursday, November 4.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Kalyn Nicole Jordan swerved off road after her tire blew out while traveling near John Griffin Road outside of the Laurel city limits. Her vehicle flipped into a ditch and landed in a cow pasture.

Authorities said that Jordan was able to remove herself from the vehicle by the time emergency responders arrived. She was taken by an ambulance to receive medical treatment for sever facial trauma.