18-year-old wanted in connection to Ellisville shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find an 18-year-old suspect in connection to a shooting that happened in Ellisville.

Jante J. Simpson is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting that happened on Mize Street on Monday, September 6. Another 18-year-old was injured in the shooting.

Simpson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know where Simpson is located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).