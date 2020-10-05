19-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to an ongoing armed robbery investigation. The robbery happened in the 600 block of Stadium Drive on July 24, 2020.

Police said Martinez Saucier Jr., of Purvis, was arrested on an active warrant for armed robbery.

Saucier was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

