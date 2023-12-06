JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the face.

Deputies said the incident happened at a home in the 1100 block of Tower Road on Tuesday, December 5.

According to investigators, Shauna Lovett, 19, was shot when a pistol was accidentally discharged inside the home. They said Lovett was sitting on a couch in the living room when David Pool, 47, was attempting to unload the pistol.

The pistol discharged and the round traveled through the bedroom wall and struck Lovett in the face.

Deputies said Lovett is the girlfriend of Pool’s son. She was taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for treatment. There’s no word on her condition as of Wednesday, December 6.

Investigators said gun owners should practice firearms safety including treating every gun as if it is loaded, practicing muzzle discipline, and keeping firearms pointed in a safe direction.