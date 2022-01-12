$1M bond set for Jones County man accused of meth trafficking

Michael Brown (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A $1 million bond has been set for a Jones County man accused of trafficking meth.

Jones County SWAT Team and narcotics agents searched Michael Brown’s home on West 18th Street in Laurel on Monday, January 10. Agents said they found 3.8 pounds of meth, an AR gun and two cars.

Agents said the large amount of high grade meth in Brown’s home labels him as a major meth trafficker in Jones County.

He was arrested for aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and for charges from another law enforcement agency.

