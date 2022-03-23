JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested two suspects and are working to find a third suspect after a break-in at a storage unit.

Investigators said they responded to a home on Rainey Road on March 22 for a reported burglary. The victim said a Conex storage unit was broken into. Tools and a four-wheeler had been stolen.

Covington County deputies arrested Timmie Davis, 31, and Brandon Fitzgerald, 29, later that day. Jones County deputies are working to find the third suspect, Brett Sanford.

Timmie Davis (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Brandon Fitzgerald (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Davis and Fitzgerald are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until they appear in Jones County Justice Court. All of the stolen items were recovered by Covington County deputies.