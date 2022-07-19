FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies and other law enforcement agencies arrested a man and a woman during a drug bust.

The bust happened on July 18 at a home in the Sunrise community.

Agents said they found more than an ounce of methamphetamine and a firearm during their search.

Christopher Channing Russell and Wendy Nicole Strange were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm.

Christopher Channing Russell (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Wendy Nicole Strange (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

The two were taken to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center where they will be held to await bond.