2 arrested for grand larceny and auto burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged two individuals in an ongoing grand larceny auto and auto burglary investigation

Police said the incidents happened over the weekend in the Cross Creek Parkway area.

Tomaz Hinton, 19, has been charged with one count of grand larceny auto, and one count of auto burglary.

A 17-year-old, male juvenile, was also charged with one count of auto burglary.

According to HPD, additional charges are pending for both individuals in the ongoing investigation.