HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested two men in connection to a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Barkley Road around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two people fleeing from a wrecked vehicle. The two men were taken into custody.

Investigators said there were no injuries in the shooting, and the individuals who were involved were acquaintances.

Elijah Walker, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and three counts of aggravated assault. Derrek Hendrix, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and three counts of aggravated assault.

Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.