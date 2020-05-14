2 brothers arrested for a shooting incident in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Hattiesburg Police executed a search warrant in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation.

Officers searched a home in the 3500 block of Campbell Drive and arrested two suspects for the shooting that happened on Tuesday in the same area.

Police said Christopher Lee Armstrong, 22, and brother, Edward Lee Armstrong III, 25, were arrested and each charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

There were no injuries in the shooting, which was an isolated incident, resulting in the recovery of two stolen weapons. The brothers were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.