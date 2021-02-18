2 charged for ongoing shooting investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, officers of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged two men in an ongoing shooting investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 21-year-old Calvin Haynes was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, and 24-year-old Aquevias Tatum was charged with one count of tampering with evidence.

Both individuals were charged in connection to a shooting on February 14. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of East Front Street.

The investigation is still ongoing. More arrests are pending at this time.