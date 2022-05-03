JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Jones County “Most Wanted” suspects were captured recently.

The first arrest happened in Waynesboro. Investigators said Waynesboro police arrested Lane Hamil, 26, who was wanted for failure to appear in relation to an accessory after the fact – grand larceny charge.

According to deputies, Hamil was arrested at a restaurant on Monday, May 2 after authorities received a tip about his location. He was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until his appearance in Jones County Circuit Court.

The second suspect was arrested in Erie, Pennsylvania. A warrant was issued for Kendriques Jacks, 20, for failure to keep in touch with his attorney in connection to three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Lane Hamil (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Kendriques Jacks (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Deputies said Jacks was arrested during a traffic stop by Erie police. He was extradited to Mississippi and will appear in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days.