JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Jones County mothers have been charged with child abuse following the births of their babies. Deputies said the babies tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators said Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse involving her newborn. Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse involving her newborn twins.

Both Baldridge and Myrick are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. They are expected to appear in court at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

All three babies are in Child Protective Services (CPS) custody.

Kelly Baldridge (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Summer Myrick (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“There is absolutely no excuse for these babies to be born with illegal narcotics in their systems. We have zero tolerance for this type of criminal behavior. It is so sickening to imagine what these babies are going through with methamphetamine in their tiny bodies. God help them,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.