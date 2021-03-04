2 killed in Petal house fire

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – According to Petal firefighters, two people were killed in a house fire on Wednesday, March 3. The fire happened in the early morning hours at a home on Red Fern Trail in the Willows of Trailwood subdivision.

According to the Hattiesburg American, five people were inside the home at the time of the fire, and three were able to escape.

The victims were identified 65-year-old Stephen Rogers and 72-year-old Anne Marie Rogers. The two were husband and wife.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.