LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested two suspects in separate drug cases.

On May 11, police executed a search warrant on Jefferson Street. Officers said they seized 39.5 grams of methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, a Hi-point 40 caliber semiautomatic pistol, a Maverick 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber semiautomatic pistol. Police said the Smith and Wesson was reported stolen out of Heidelberg.

Derrick Grace, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church, possession of a stolen firearm and ex-con in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $10,000.

On May 16, police executed a search warrant at a home on General Pershing Street. They seized 14.7 grams of crack cocaine, MDMA tablets, marijuana and seven firearms.

Mark Jordan, 59, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) while in possession of a firearm, ex-con in possession of a firearm and sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school.