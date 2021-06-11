2 teens, 12-year-old arrested in connection to Hattiesburg home invasion

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection to a home invasion.

Officers responded to a call about the home invasion on Thursday, June 10. The incident happened in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 4:00 a.m.

Police said the three suspects broke into the home, stole a television and drove away from the scene. They were armed with a weapon, according to investigators.

Officers later stopped the suspects’ vehicle on Dabbs Street and took them into custody. Each suspect was charged with one count of home invasion and one count of armed robbery.