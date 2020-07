HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted in connection to a commercial burglary.

Police said the two individuals entered Plaza Fiesta, at 1111 Hardy Street on June 24, 2020, and stole money.

If you can identify the two individuals, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.