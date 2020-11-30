2 wanted for grand larceny in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find two individuals with active warrants in an ongoing investigation.

Joseph Scott Hartfield, 32, of Pearl River County, has an active arrest warrant for grand larceny-under a rental agreement, in connection to an incident that occurred on November 18, 2020, in the 4200 block of Lincoln Road.

Police said Kyle Ryan Todd, who is not pictured, has an active arrest warrant for grand larceny-under a rental agreement in the same incident.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

