HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a converter from a vehicle owned by Pine Belt Mental Health.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 21. Investigators said surveillance video showed two men in a Ford F-150 pulled into the parking lot of Pine Belt Mental Health on Highway 49.

Deputies said a hole was cut in the fence, and the suspects took the converter.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).