JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two women, who were arrested for aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance in Jones County, were transferred into federal custody.

Deyci Delapaz, 32, of Texas, and Ana Pena, 18, of New York, were arrested on April 15, 2022. Jones County deputies said they discovered 25 kilos of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl hidden in a secret compartment in their vehicle.

Both suspects were transferred to federal authorities on Wednesday, April 30 and will face federal charges.