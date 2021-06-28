20 arrested in Marion County operation “Cracked Pipe”

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On June 26, Marion County deputies, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Marion County constables, and MDOC Probation and Parole arrested 20 suspects during Operation “Cracked Pipe.”

Investigators issued search warrants at one home on Lampton Hilltop Road in Columbia and another on Highway 98 West in Kokomo. Investigators said they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and other narcotics.

At the home in Kokomo, authorities said they arrested Breanna McKenzie, Betty Quinn, and Robert Earl Magee Jr. Child Protective Services were called and responded about an infant present at the home. Alton Weary is wanted interference in this case and still at large.

The following people were arrested during the operation:

Evan Jawan Lampton (34)

Tawanda Serena Lampton (41)

Breanna Danielle McKenzie (22)

Betty Quinn (57)

Robert Earl Magee Jr (51)

Naji Cain (36)

Jennifer Henderson (28)

Matthew Jaseph Baskerville (30)

Laura Holmes (55)

Javier Julian Milian (53)

Darrell Alan Nelson (41)

John Henry Wells (43)

Johnathan Robert Glover (39)

Justin Robbins (33)

Melissa Ellen Hughes (34)

Kimberly Mary Creel (49)

Billy Joe Smith (35)

Jimmy Ingram Riley (39)

Deroge Lavon Johnson (36)

John Bates (36)

The following suspects are wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office: