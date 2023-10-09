FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Eastabuchie Water Association in Forrest County.

The notice affects 210 customers on Ashley Lane, Lynn Ray Road, Fusion Road, Amos Road, Hammett Drive, Kelly Rose Lane, Overton Lane, Hillsdale Road, Savannah Drive, Village Loop, Beverly Hills Loop, Zaddie Lane and Ferncrest Loop.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.