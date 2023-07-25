JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for more than 200 customers in Jones County.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the notice was issued for the following areas by the Southwest Jones W/A-North water supply:

Old Progress Road

Jenkins Road

Eddie Walker Road

New Zion Road

Eddie Smith Road

Triggs Road

Delk Road

Eatonville Road

Lucien Bryant Road

McLemore Road

Old 49

Lux Road

The notice affects approximately 204 customers.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.