HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will host the 6th annual Renaissance Fest.

The event will be on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ticket costs are $8 for children and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Annual passes do apply for this event.