HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forty-one contestants from across Mississippi will compete in the 2023 Miss Hospitality competition in Hattiesburg.

The winner will become Mississippi’s official ambassador for economic development and tourism and win a $25,000 prize package, which includes a $7,500 scholarship.

Contestants will have to showcase the best of their cities and state to attract economic gain.

“It’s important for any state to be able to showcase the beautifulness, the courageousness, the excitement of wanting to visit the state. If you continue to want to visit the state, then that makes a big difference and it brings revenue,” said Jaidyn Thomas, Miss Hospitality Jackson.

“Mississippi is one of the top states for agriculture. My family is full of farmers. We have always been full of farmers. Corn, soybeans, everything. So, agriculture transitions into economics,” said Jana Clinton, Miss Hospitality Sumrall.

The preliminary round of the competition will begin on Friday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m. The top contestants will move on to the final round on Saturday, July 15.