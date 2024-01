WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Walthall County.

The shooting happened on Saturday, January 6 shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Willie Grindle Road.

When deputies arrived at the location, officials said they found Jose Castillo Vega deceased from a gunshot wound.

Jason Antonio Torres (Courtesy: Walthall County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Jason Antonio Torres in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with first degree murder.