2,480 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,480 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 37 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 161,516 with 3,916 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-three deaths occurred between November 26 and December 3 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Attala
|1
|Alcorn
|1
|Attala
|1
|Bolivar
|1
|Clarke
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Covington
|1
|Greene
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jackson
|3
|Lauderdale
|2
|Leflore
|1
|Madison
|1
|Neshoba
|2
|Perry
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Simpson
|1
|Warren
|1
14 COVID-19 related deaths occurred November 10 and November 29, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Attala
|1
|George
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Kemper
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Panola
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1488
|52
|68
|14
|Alcorn
|1615
|29
|88
|13
|Amite
|618
|15
|15
|2
|Attala
|1268
|36
|126
|24
|Benton
|510
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2546
|86
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|824
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|781
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1126
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|375
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|597
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|969
|54
|93
|27
|Clay
|985
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1600
|44
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1761
|41
|71
|9
|Covington
|1376
|42
|91
|17
|De Soto
|10863
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4055
|87
|185
|41
|Franklin
|386
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1383
|26
|47
|6
|Greene
|660
|23
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1495
|45
|131
|21
|Hancock
|1328
|42
|67
|12
|Harrison
|7624
|114
|387
|38
|Hinds
|10705
|207
|550
|83
|Holmes
|1368
|61
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|561
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|125
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1666
|37
|91
|17
|Jackson
|6774
|131
|192
|20
|Jasper
|900
|23
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|390
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|608
|18
|8
|1
|Jones
|3885
|89
|188
|38
|Kemper
|500
|19
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3473
|58
|151
|35
|Lamar
|3103
|50
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|3754
|149
|326
|79
|Lawrence
|768
|14
|27
|2
|Leake
|1462
|44
|45
|7
|Lee
|5577
|98
|201
|39
|Leflore
|2164
|92
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|2032
|67
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2651
|68
|129
|37
|Madison
|5311
|112
|298
|55
|Marion
|1265
|48
|111
|17
|Marshall
|2294
|51
|58
|15
|Monroe
|2162
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|807
|26
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2333
|124
|169
|48
|Newton
|1149
|29
|47
|10
|Noxubee
|748
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2627
|63
|193
|31
|Panola
|2437
|54
|60
|11
|Pearl River
|1681
|70
|118
|24
|Perry
|701
|27
|20
|7
|Pike
|1708
|60
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2136
|31
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1590
|34
|91
|11
|Quitman
|510
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|6303
|114
|242
|33
|Scott
|1660
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|335
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1569
|54
|138
|19
|Smith
|765
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|851
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1981
|56
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1012
|27
|33
|7
|Tate
|1872
|51
|72
|18
|Tippah
|1352
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1164
|44
|96
|26
|Tunica
|640
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1796
|26
|46
|11
|Walthall
|804
|30
|67
|13
|Warren
|1895
|59
|142
|27
|Washington
|3421
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1274
|24
|59
|10
|Webster
|495
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|425
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1343
|26
|78
|13
|Yalobusha
|757
|28
|81
|20
|Yazoo
|1644
|41
|138
|15
|Total
|161,516
|3,916
|7,928
|1,474
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2,480 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Falcons
- 12-year-old boy accepted to Georgia Tech; hopes to become aerospace engineer
- ‘No way did we ever dream of this.’ Four Oklahoma siblings die of COVID-19 in less than three weeks
- Newsfeed Now: Breaking down the $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill, Hand-“Santa-tizer,” “Grinch-bots,” and more…