2,480 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

Pine Belt
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 2,480 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 37 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 161,516 with 3,916 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-three deaths occurred between November 26 and December 3 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Alcorn1
Attala1
Bolivar1
Clarke1
Copiah1
Covington1
Greene1
Harrison1
Jackson3
Lauderdale2
Leflore1
Madison1
Neshoba2
Perry1
Prentiss1
Rankin2
Simpson1
Warren1

14 COVID-19 related deaths occurred November 10 and November 29, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Attala1
George1
Hinds2
Jefferson Davis1
Kemper1
Lafayette1
Lee1
Lowndes1
Madison1
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Prentiss1
Sunflower1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1488526814
Alcorn1615298813
Amite61815152
Attala12683612624
Benton510184410
Bolivar25468622330
Calhoun82413254
Carroll78115459
Chickasaw1126324814
Choctaw375710
Claiborne59716439
Clarke969549327
Clay98527203
Coahoma16004412711
Copiah176141719
Covington1376429117
De Soto1086310410320
Forrest40558718541
Franklin386641
George138326476
Greene66023406
Grenada14954513121
Hancock1328426712
Harrison762411438738
Hinds1070520755083
Holmes13686110320
Humphreys56119338
Issaquena125400
Itawamba1666379117
Jackson677413119220
Jasper9002310
Jefferson39012153
Jefferson Davis6081881
Jones38858918838
Kemper50019419
Lafayette34735815135
Lamar3103504412
Lauderdale375414932679
Lawrence76814272
Leake146244457
Lee55779820139
Leflore21649219648
Lincoln20326716636
Lowndes26516812937
Madison531111229855
Marion12654811117
Marshall2294515815
Monroe21627817652
Montgomery80726539
Neshoba233312416948
Newton1149294710
Noxubee74817214
Oktibbeha26276319331
Panola2437546011
Pearl River16817011824
Perry70127207
Pike1708609827
Pontotoc213631192
Prentiss1590349111
Quitman510700
Rankin630311424233
Scott166030303
Sharkey33517438
Simpson15695413819
Smith76516558
Stone85115589
Sunflower1981568415
Tallahatchie101227337
Tate1872517218
Tippah135230614
Tishomingo1164449626
Tunica64019152
Union1796264611
Walthall804306713
Warren18955914227
Washington342110818739
Wayne1274245910
Webster495145211
Wilkinson42522205
Winston1343267813
Yalobusha757288120
Yazoo16444113815
Total161,5163,9167,9281,474

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

