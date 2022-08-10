COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Twenty-seven people were arrested after Covington County deputies and officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) executed a round-up on Tuesday, August 9.

According to deputies, the round-up was conducted to make arrests on individuals with outstanding felony warrants throughout Covington County.

During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers, one stolen motorcycle, $3,277, numerous guns, three pounds and forty-eight grams of methamphetamines, fentanyl, hydrocodone, and six pounds of marijuana.

The operation concluded with twenty-seven individuals being arrested, however five individuals are still wanted at this time said deputies.

Jermey Keys

Emerson Owens

Michael McNair

Matthew Allen

Johnny Burgess

Randall Barnett

Michael Charles Kinney

Johnny Lee Fairley, Jr.

Alyssa Bedwell

David Brenson Starling

Kendrick Feazell

Gerald Feazell

Carmen Holmes

Timothy A. Barnes

Stephanie Smith

Jackie Lynn Brazieal

Gary McRae

Paul Michael Eubanks

Larry Price

Justin Powell

Charles Edward McLaurin Jr.

Heather Bryant

Lonnie Aleta

Rodrick McLaurin

Joshua Pearson

Cheyenne Thames

Cedric Ducksworth

Travaris Easterling

Britney Hand

Thomas Carter

Danny Leggett

Anyone with information concerning the wanted individuals, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

On August 10, 2022, the following bonds where set for the individuals listed below: