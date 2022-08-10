COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Twenty-seven people were arrested after Covington County deputies and officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) executed a round-up on Tuesday, August 9.
According to deputies, the round-up was conducted to make arrests on individuals with outstanding felony warrants throughout Covington County.
During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers, one stolen motorcycle, $3,277, numerous guns, three pounds and forty-eight grams of methamphetamines, fentanyl, hydrocodone, and six pounds of marijuana.
The operation concluded with twenty-seven individuals being arrested, however five individuals are still wanted at this time said deputies.
Anyone with information concerning the wanted individuals, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.
On August 10, 2022, the following bonds where set for the individuals listed below:
- Thomas Carter – $100,000
- Michael Price – $80,000
- Gerald Feazell – $500,00
- Danny Leggett – $250,000
- Britney Hand – $470,000
- Gary McRae – $300,00
- Johnny Fairley, Jr. – $10,000 (MDOC hold)
- Randall Barnett – $300,000
- Alyssa Bedwell – $30,000
- Jackie Brazieal – $620,00 0(bond denied)
- Kendrick Feazell – $350,000