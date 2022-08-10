COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Twenty-seven people were arrested after Covington County deputies and officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) executed a round-up on Tuesday, August 9.

According to deputies, the round-up was conducted to make arrests on individuals with outstanding felony warrants throughout Covington County.

During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers, one stolen motorcycle, $3,277, numerous guns, three pounds and forty-eight grams of methamphetamines, fentanyl, hydrocodone, and six pounds of marijuana.  

The operation concluded with twenty-seven individuals being arrested, however five individuals are still wanted at this time said deputies.

  • Jermey Keys (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Emerson Owens (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Michael McNair (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Matthew Allen (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Johnny Burgess (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Randall Barnett (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Michael Charles Kinney (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office )
  • Johnny Lee Fairley, Jr. (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Alyssa Bedwell (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • David Brenson Starling (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Kendrick Feazell (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Gerald Feazell (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Carmen Holmes (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Timothy A. Barnes (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Stephanie Smith (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Jackie Lynn Brazieal (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Gary McRae (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Paul Michael Eubanks (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Larry Price (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Justin Powell (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Charles Edward McLaurin Jr. (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Heather Bryant (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Lonnie Aleta (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Rodrick McLaurin (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Joshua Pearson (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Cheyenne Thames (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Cedric Ducksworth (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Travaris Easterling (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Britney Hand (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Thomas Carter (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Danny Leggett (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information concerning the wanted individuals, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

On August 10, 2022, the following bonds where set for the individuals listed below:

  • Thomas Carter – $100,000
  • Michael Price – $80,000
  • Gerald Feazell – $500,00
  • Danny Leggett – $250,000
  • Britney Hand – $470,000
  • Gary McRae – $300,00
  • Johnny Fairley, Jr.  – $10,000 (MDOC hold)
  • Randall Barnett – $300,000
  • Alyssa Bedwell – $30,000
  • Jackie Brazieal – $620,00 0(bond denied)
  • Kendrick Feazell – $350,000