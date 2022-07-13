JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men are in custody after a shooting in Eastabuchie ended with one man in the hospital.

Michael Jermaine Norman Jr. and Talmage Turner Williams III are being held in the Jones County Detention Center in connection to the shooting that endangered a baby and several others at the Mak’s gas station on Highway 11.

Investigators said Norman is the alleged shooter. He’s been charged with felony aggravated assault. Deputies also said Williams was the driver and has been charged with felony accessory after the fact of an aggravated assault.

While Norman was denied bond, Williams was given a $25,000 bond before things took a turn.

“So, he was charged with accessory after the fact, and he had two charges pending out of Forrest County. There was an attempt to revoke his bond, but some of the information wasn’t confirmed today, so we have 48 hours,” explained Jardian McDonald, an investigator with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

“There is some evidence that the shooter and the victim and the female passenger in the vehicle may have some sort of dating relationship or have at least known each other in the past to some extent,” said McDonald.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has 48 hours to confirm previous crimes of possession of a stolen gun and auto burglary against Williams. If they can confirm the previous crimes, his bond could be revoked.