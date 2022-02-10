JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three suspects after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Investigators said a deputy observed a Nissan Murano crossing into oncoming traffic on Lower Myrick Road near the Dixie Hills subdivision entrance. The deputy stopped the vehicle on Theos Road off of Lower Myrick Road.

After more deputies arrived at the scene, they determined the vehicle had been stolen. The three suspects were also arrested after deputies said they found methamphetamine.

The suspects have been identified as Christopher Walters, 50; Kelvin Nixon, 47; and Lauren Davis, 40. All three suspects were charged with possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property.

Christopher Walters (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kelvin Nixon (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Lauren Davis (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The three suspects were taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court.