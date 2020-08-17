3 arrested for burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested three suspects in connection to two burglaries at Trinity Heights Church.

On Monday, August 17, officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 6900 block of Highway 49 around 3:30 a.m. They found two suspects, 50-year-old William Marshal and 40-year-old Thomas Ashwell, inside the building.

The suspects were each charged with one count of burglary, and they were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Prior to this incident, police arrested another suspect at the same location on Sunday, August 16. They arrested 34-year-old Nathan Kilpatrick just before 1:00 a.m. He was charged with one count of burglary and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Police believe the two burglaries are connected.

