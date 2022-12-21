JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire that killed three dogs and seven birds.

The fire happened before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21 at a home on Freedom Road near the Myrick community.

Officials said a building near a home was on fire, and the home also sustained damage.

Once the fire was out, firefighters discovered the building was a shed that had been converted into a home for two adults. They found the remains of the animals inside.

The Jones County Fire Council said residents should never leave electric heaters unattended.