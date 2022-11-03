HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were killed and three others were hurt during a shooting in Hattiesburg.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on November 2, 2022.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth, of Hattiesburg, and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, of Hattiesburg.

The three other victims are being treated at the hospital.

If anyone has information about the fatal shooting, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.