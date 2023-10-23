JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to two separate crashes on Sunday, October 22.

The first crash happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 28 in Soso. When firefighters arrived, officials said they found one person entrapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

A witnesses stated that the driver was traveling north on the highway and began to drift slowly into the southbound lane. The vehicle then left the road and struck a treet.

Once the victim was removed from the vehicle, the person was airlifted to a hospital.

As crews were clearing the scene on Highway 28 just after 5:30 p.m., another vehicle crash happened on Highway 84 West near Hebron Centerville Road.

The first crash happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 28 in Soso on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

The second crash happened on Highway 84 West near Hebron Centerville Road on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

When firefighters arrived, they found a single vehicle just off the eastbound lanes in the median.

Officials said two individuals were injured after the vehicle overturned. One person was treated for what appeared to be moderate injuries and taken to the hospital. The second person declined services and appeared to have minor injuries.