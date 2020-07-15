3 teenage auto burglary suspects captured in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested three teenagers for auto burglary on Wednesday.

According to investigators, officers attempted to make contact with the suspects around 4:00 a.m. They ran to a nearby vehicle and left from Eva and Mamie Street.

Police said officers chased the vehicle a short distance. The suspects crashed into a stop sign at Adeline Street and Emerald Lane. The teens tried to run from the vehicle, but they were apprehended.

Police said all three suspects are 15-year-olds from Hattiesburg.

The teens have each been charged with one count of auto burglary, and additional charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.

