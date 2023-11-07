FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a deadly club shooting.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of October 29 at Club 195 on Old Highway 49 South near the Forrest-Stone County line.

Authorities said 21-year-old Jade Rhodes was killed in the shooting. At least three others were injured.

Forrest County deputies are searching for 26-year-old Cedric Wheeler in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or by calling 601-582-STOP.