JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four people were arrested in connection to separate car chases after deputies said they fled from a Jones County checkpoint on Tuesday, March 8.

Jones County deputies said they were working a Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) checkpoint at the intersection of Glade Paulding Road and Tom Windham Road when the first incident began. Investigators said deputies and a pedestrian were almost hit by a car that was speeding through the checkpoint. The car crashed on Highway 15 South near Tallahala Creek. The driver and two people in the back seats were arrested, but deputies deployed a K9 on the passenger before he was arrested.

Driver Mekail Thomas, 31, was charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle, simple assault on a police officer, DUI, no insurance and four seatbelt violations. Passenger Brandon Polk, 22, was taken to a hospital for a dog bite before he was taken to jail. He was charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply. The two other occupants of the car were held in jail for an investigative hold then released.

Brandon Polk, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Mekail Thomas, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

The second incident began at a checkpoint at the intersection of Lowe Myrick Road and Triangle Drive. Deputies said Melody Lewis, 24, fled the checkpoint and led them on a chase that ended on Blondie Road. She pulled into the driveway of a home and ran inside. They said the passenger of the car, Kalyn Jones, 21, attempted to prevent the deputies from entering the home.

Lewis had an outstanding warrant for failure to comply. She was charged with DUI first offence, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, failure to yield to blue lights, reckless driving, no insurance, no driver’s license and a seat belt violation. Jones was charged with interference with duties of police and disorderly conduct.

Melody Lewis, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Kalyn Jones, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

All four suspects were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.