4 wanted for questioning after body found in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police want to question four individuals in connection to an ongoing death investigation.

Investigators said the body of a man was found in the roadway in the 1100 block of Franklin Street on Sunday, May 24. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Tedarron Price, Matthew Bethley, Vernelle Jackson and Courtney Roberson are wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.