HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Have you recently gotten engaged and you’re looking for that perfect place to say “I do?” The Hattiesburg area offers many beautiful, historic venues to spend the best day of your life.

WHLT has compiled a list of places to get married in the Hattiesburg area.

Amelie House

Located outside of Hattiesburg, the Amelie House is tucked back in a wooded area right off Highway 49 South. Planners said the house is perfect for small weddings.

In The Woods

In The Woods is a rustic and elegant wedding venue. The location offers a banquet hall and barn experience for your wedding festivities. There are options for indoor, outdoor, and covered outdoor events.

Dogwood Venue

Nestled within a forest of oak and southern pine, Dogwood Venue offers complete seclusion from the distractions of everyday life. Located in Sumrall, the venue includes many necessities for weddings, including parking, tables, an entertainment system and suites for the bride and groom.

Canebrake Country Club

Canebrake’s facility features a copper bar and an exposed wood-beamed, 40-foot ceiling. The facility can accommodate small intimate groups or wedding parties with up to 600 guests.

The Camellia House

The Camellia House is a lofty two-story home secluded among towering pine trees functioning as an event venue and guest house. The venue offers indoor, outdoor and covered outdoor events.