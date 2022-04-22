POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Five Pearl River Community College (PRCC) students have been selected to receive the Mississippi Space Grant Consortium STEM Student Stipend Award for 2022.

Applicants were selected based on their work completed in the STEM Club as an active member, their coursework at PRCC, service to school & community, and recommendations by instructors.

This year’s honorees were Carlee Cockrell, of Magee; Honor Elchos, of Hattiesburg; Annie Ladner, of Necaise; Ahmarion Luckett, of Sallis; and Kellie Watts, of Picayune.

Each student received $500 that can be used to offset the expenses of attending college.

“Being part of the Mississippi Space Grant Consortium helps provide opportunities for our STEM students to explore different STEM career pathways, STEM internships, and funding to continue student’s educational goals,” said PRCC Space Grant (MSSGC) Coordinator and Instructor of Biology Melinda Miller.