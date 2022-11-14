HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A fifth suspect has been arrested by Hattiesburg police in connection to double homicide that happened on West 5th Street.

Police said David James Lee, 19, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Monday, November 14 for the Wednesday, November 2 shooting.

Lee was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of first degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The two people who killed were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg. The three others who were injured were treated at a local hospital.