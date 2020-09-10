$6,000 grant awarded to Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Keesler Federal Credit Union (Keesler Federal) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have partnered to award a $6,000 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) grant to Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) in Hattiesburg.

R3SM will use its $6,000 grant to balance administrative costs, maintain organizational capacity and complement housing activities in the Pine Belt.

“R3SM, Inc. is appreciative of the ongoing partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Keesler Federal Credit Union,” said Mavis Creagh, executive director of R3SM. “These partnerships and resources have strengthened our work and continue to tremendously impact the communities that we serve.”

LATEST STORIES: