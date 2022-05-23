HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host its 75th Summer Field Program in June and July.

The program is a residential, hands-on summer learning experience that provides undergraduate and graduate students an academic experience studying coastal and marine environments. Students experience field trips on USM research vessels, research laboratory work, residence hall living and a variety of coastal activities.

Most classes are conducted in a laboratory and field setting. The classes offer hands-on learning opportunities including exploring the Mississippi Sound and nearby barrier islands on USM research vessels.

The first official summer field classes took place in the summer of 1947 at Magnolia State Park in Ocean Springs. In the summer of 1950, courses included botany, invertebrate zoology, general ichthyology, parasitology and more. Participation grew from 40 in 1955 to 80 in 1971.

This year’s enrollment is expected to be about 125 students, with the majority of those students spending their summer in South Mississippi for the very first time.

