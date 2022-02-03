HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help after a eight championship rings were stolen from a vehicle.

The burglary happened at a home on Augusta Court East on Thursday, February 3. Police said the rings were all taken from an unlocked Dodge Ram. The rings have the name “Mitchell” engraved on them.

The rings stolen (some pictured below) are the following:

1 Oak Grove 2020 Championship ring

2 Picayune High School rings

5 PRCC National Championship rings

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police

If you have any information about the burglary, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.