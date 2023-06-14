PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced a boil water notice has been issued for customers in the City of Petal.

According to MSDH, water system officials notified the department about a main break. The alert affects 95 customers in the following locations:

Williams St.

Barron St.

McCinnon St.

Mamie St.

Cherrill Ave.

Elizabeth Ave.

Brentwood St.

Kimberly Ave.

W. First Ave.

400 block of N. Main St.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified of the analytical test results of samples.